McCoy’s helps recreate Little Cypress Junior High outdoor classroom Published 12:04 am Friday, November 4, 2022

LITTLE CYPRESS — Little Cypress Junior High students from Diana Suire’s seventh grade science classes have been hard at work restoring the junior high outdoor classroom lost following one of the hurricanes that hit Southeast Texas.

This week they looked on as community partners from McCoy’s Building Supply in Orange delivered six picnic tables.

The donation was part of an ongoing effort to enrich the educational opportunities of LCM students.

The Outdoor Classroom will be used to teach students about composting, gardening and plant and wildlife.

Future plans include restoring the raised beds and painting the picnic tables donated by McCoy’s.