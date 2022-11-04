Lady Bobcats fight hard but fall to Danbury in Area Round Published 11:59 am Friday, November 4, 2022

CHANNELVIEW – The Orangefield Lady Bobcats scrapped hard but saw their superb 2022 volleyball campaign come to an end Thursday night as they fell to Danbury 25-16, 25-18, 22-25, 13-25, 15-6 in the Class 3A Region III Area Round of the playoffs at Channelview High School.

The Lady Bobcats wrapped up the season with a 28-13 mark. They were the runnerups out of District 22-3A and were bidistrict champs.

Against Danbury, Mackenzie Haley led the Lady Bobcats with 10 kills, while Kylie Mouton had nine and Harleigh Rawls and Greenlea Oldham had eight apiece.

Rawls put together 23 assists while Brianna Moore had 20. Rawls led the way with 31 digs while Haley and Libby Thurman contributed 22 apiece. Oldham and Mouton had two blocks apiece while Thurman had an ace.