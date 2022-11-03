Vidor Lady Pirates battle hard before falling to Lady Hawks

Published 12:02 am Thursday, November 3, 2022

By Van Wade

The Vidor Lady Pirates wrapped up an excellent season Tuesday night after falling to Hardin-Jefferson in the bidistrict round of the playoffs. (Photo courtesy Brooklyn Sampere)

KOUNTZE — Vidor battled hard for first-year coach Brooklyn Sampere all season.

That was the case Tuesday when the Lady Pirates put forth a superb effort against Hardin-Jefferson in the Class 4A Region III bidistrict round of the playoffs at Kountze High School before falling to the Lady Hawks 25-27, 25-11, 25-18, 25-23.

“It was a tough match with Hardin-Jefferson, but the kids put forth a great effort,” said Sampere. “It was still a very successful season with everything these girls have accomplished on and off the court, I am so proud of them.”

The Lady Pirates finished a solid third behind Bridge City and Little Cypress-Mauriceville in District 19-4A play.

Against Hardin-Jefferson Brilie Cornelison had seven kills while Jaden Lee had six and Rylee Sherman five.

Lee and Sherman had three blocks apiece while Madi Powell had two. Cornelison collected four aces and Sherman had one.

The Lady Hawks, the second-place unit out of District 20-4A, take on Spring Hill in the Area Round later this week.

