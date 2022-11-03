Girls hoops gets in high gear next week, see full schedules
Published 12:08 am Thursday, November 3, 2022
After playing in a few scrimmages, it’s time for Orange County girls basketball teams to get in high gear as teams across the area crank up their seasons next week.
There will be three new head coaches blowing the whistles for their respective teams.
Eric Girola takes over for long-time coach Jennifer Willis at Orangefield and brings a ton of experience after leading the Buna girls program to more than 260 wins.
Larry Sterling is back in Bridge City to guide the Lady Cardinals. He was once the boys head coach before heading to Nederland to be a boys assistant, now he is back in the saddle in Cardinals Country.
West Orange-Stark has a new face guiding the Lady Mustangs as Jaden Towner-Spell looks to push her team to the postseason.
One consistent is Little Cypress-Mauriceville head coach Eddie Michalka. The veteran leader helped lead the Lady Bears to their best record in more than a decade, going 26-9 and making a trip all the way to the Class 4A Region III Quarterfinals.
The cupboard is far from bare in Bear Country too.
Returning to the mix is last year’s freshman sensation, Keylie Washburn, who is ready to roll again as a sophomore. Washburn was the All-Orange Leader Team Most Valuable Player last season, averaging 18 points a game to go along with nine rebounds and four steals. Also back will be the sister duo of Amanni Robinson and Aniyah Robinson, along with Trinity West.
Several other standouts return across the area.
Harleigh Rawls returns as a senior for the Orangefield Lady Bobcats after earning Leader Defensive MVP honors a season ago, and teammate Greenlea Oldham, a First Team Leader selection, will be back in the post.
Coach Sterling welcomes back senior Morgan Louvier to the Bridge City Lady Cardinals arsenal. Louvier was a First Team Leader selection last season.
Games coming up Tuesday for our area teams include Orangefield hosting WO-S, LC-M welcomes in Beaumont Legacy Christian and Bridge City travels to Nederland.
District play begins in early December.
LC-M opens up District 19-4A play Dec. 9 by hosting WO-S, while Bridge City welcomes in Jasper. Orangefield cranks up District 22-3A action Dec. 6 when the Lady Bobcats visit Kountze.
Here is a schedule for our four area coverage teams for the 2022-23 season:
BRIDGE CITY
Nov. 8: at Nederland
Nov. 15: at Sabine Pass
Nov. 17-19: at Nederland Tournament
Nov. 21: Beaumont Kelly
Nov. 22: Evadale
Nov. 29: Woodville
Dec. 1-3: at Evadale Tournament
Dec. 6: at Deweyville
Dec. 9: Jasper*
Dec. 13: at WO-S*
Dec. 16: at Silsbee*
Dec. 19: at Legacy Christian
Dec. 29-31: at Buna Tournament
Jan. 3: LC-M*
Jan. 10: at Vidor*
Jan. 13: Lumberton*
Jan. 17: at Jasper*
Jan. 20: WO-S*
Jan. 24: Silsbee*
Jan. 27: at LC-M*
Feb. 3: Vidor*
Feb. 7: at Lumberton*
* * *
LITTLE CYPRESS-MAURICEVILLE
Nov. 8: Legacy Christian
Nov. 15: at PN-G
Nov. 17-19: at Nederland Tournament
Nov. 21: East Chambers
Nov. 22: at Nederland
Dec. 1-3: at Evadale Tournament
Dec. 6: at Hull-Daisetta
Dec. 9: WO-S*
Dec. 13: at Silsbee
Dec. 16: Hardin-Jefferson*
Dec. 19: at Hamshire-Fannett
Dec. 20: at LA/Tex Shootout
Dec. 27-29: at East Chambers Tournament
Jan. 3: at Bridge City*
Jan. 6: Vidor*
Jan. 10: at Lumberton*
Jan. 13: Jasper*
Jan. 17: at WO-S*
Jan. 20: Silsbee*
Jan. 27: Bridge City*
Jan. 31: at Vidor*
Feb. 3: Lumberton*
Feb. 7: at Jasper*
* * *
ORANGEFIELD
Nov. 8: WO-S
Nov. 12: at Newton
Nov. 17-19: at Nederland Tournament
Nov. 21: Nederland
Nov. 22: at Jasper
Nov. 29: PN-G
Dec. 1-3: at West Tournament
Dec. 6: at Kountze*
Dec. 9: Kirbyville*
Dec. 13: Buna*
Dec. 19: at Lumberton
Dec. 20: West Brook
Dec. 27-28: Orangefield Tennison Tournament
Jan. 3: at Hardin*
Jan. 6: Warren*
Jan. 10: at East Chambers*
Jan. 13: Anahuac*
Jan. 17: Kountze*
Jan. 20: at Kirbyville*
Jan. 24: at Buna*
Jan. 27: Hardin*
Jan. 31: at Warren*
Feb. 3: East Chambers*
Feb. 7: at Anahuac*
* * *
WEST ORANGE-STARK
Nov. 8: at Orangefield
Nov. 11-12: at LaGrange (La.) Jamboree
Nov. 17-19: at Splendora Tournament
Nov. 29: Port Arthur Memorial
Dec. 1-3: at Evadale Tournament
Dec. 6: at Westlake (La.)
Dec. 9: at LC-M*
Dec. 13: Bridge City*
Dec. 16: Vidor*
Dec. 19: at Houston Christian
Dec. 27: at Buna
Jan. 3: at Lumberton*
Jan. 6: Jasper*
Jan. 13: at Silsbee*
Jan. 17: LC-M*
Jan. 20: at Bridge City*
Jan. 24: at Vidor*
Jan. 27: Lumberton*
Jan. 31: at Jasper*
Feb. 7: Silsbee*