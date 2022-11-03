Girls hoops gets in high gear next week, see full schedules Published 12:08 am Thursday, November 3, 2022

After playing in a few scrimmages, it’s time for Orange County girls basketball teams to get in high gear as teams across the area crank up their seasons next week.

There will be three new head coaches blowing the whistles for their respective teams.

Eric Girola takes over for long-time coach Jennifer Willis at Orangefield and brings a ton of experience after leading the Buna girls program to more than 260 wins.

Larry Sterling is back in Bridge City to guide the Lady Cardinals. He was once the boys head coach before heading to Nederland to be a boys assistant, now he is back in the saddle in Cardinals Country.

West Orange-Stark has a new face guiding the Lady Mustangs as Jaden Towner-Spell looks to push her team to the postseason.

One consistent is Little Cypress-Mauriceville head coach Eddie Michalka. The veteran leader helped lead the Lady Bears to their best record in more than a decade, going 26-9 and making a trip all the way to the Class 4A Region III Quarterfinals.

The cupboard is far from bare in Bear Country too.

Returning to the mix is last year’s freshman sensation, Keylie Washburn, who is ready to roll again as a sophomore. Washburn was the All-Orange Leader Team Most Valuable Player last season, averaging 18 points a game to go along with nine rebounds and four steals. Also back will be the sister duo of Amanni Robinson and Aniyah Robinson, along with Trinity West.

Several other standouts return across the area.

Harleigh Rawls returns as a senior for the Orangefield Lady Bobcats after earning Leader Defensive MVP honors a season ago, and teammate Greenlea Oldham, a First Team Leader selection, will be back in the post.

Coach Sterling welcomes back senior Morgan Louvier to the Bridge City Lady Cardinals arsenal. Louvier was a First Team Leader selection last season.

Games coming up Tuesday for our area teams include Orangefield hosting WO-S, LC-M welcomes in Beaumont Legacy Christian and Bridge City travels to Nederland.

District play begins in early December.

LC-M opens up District 19-4A play Dec. 9 by hosting WO-S, while Bridge City welcomes in Jasper. Orangefield cranks up District 22-3A action Dec. 6 when the Lady Bobcats visit Kountze.

Here is a schedule for our four area coverage teams for the 2022-23 season:

BRIDGE CITY

Nov. 8: at Nederland

Nov. 15: at Sabine Pass

Nov. 17-19: at Nederland Tournament

Nov. 21: Beaumont Kelly

Nov. 22: Evadale

Nov. 29: Woodville

Dec. 1-3: at Evadale Tournament

Dec. 6: at Deweyville

Dec. 9: Jasper*

Dec. 13: at WO-S*

Dec. 16: at Silsbee*

Dec. 19: at Legacy Christian

Dec. 29-31: at Buna Tournament

Jan. 3: LC-M*

Jan. 10: at Vidor*

Jan. 13: Lumberton*

Jan. 17: at Jasper*

Jan. 20: WO-S*

Jan. 24: Silsbee*

Jan. 27: at LC-M*

Feb. 3: Vidor*

Feb. 7: at Lumberton*

* * *

LITTLE CYPRESS-MAURICEVILLE

Nov. 8: Legacy Christian

Nov. 15: at PN-G

Nov. 17-19: at Nederland Tournament

Nov. 21: East Chambers

Nov. 22: at Nederland

Dec. 1-3: at Evadale Tournament

Dec. 6: at Hull-Daisetta

Dec. 9: WO-S*

Dec. 13: at Silsbee

Dec. 16: Hardin-Jefferson*

Dec. 19: at Hamshire-Fannett

Dec. 20: at LA/Tex Shootout

Dec. 27-29: at East Chambers Tournament

Jan. 3: at Bridge City*

Jan. 6: Vidor*

Jan. 10: at Lumberton*

Jan. 13: Jasper*

Jan. 17: at WO-S*

Jan. 20: Silsbee*

Jan. 27: Bridge City*

Jan. 31: at Vidor*

Feb. 3: Lumberton*

Feb. 7: at Jasper*

* * *

ORANGEFIELD

Nov. 8: WO-S

Nov. 12: at Newton

Nov. 17-19: at Nederland Tournament

Nov. 21: Nederland

Nov. 22: at Jasper

Nov. 29: PN-G

Dec. 1-3: at West Tournament

Dec. 6: at Kountze*

Dec. 9: Kirbyville*

Dec. 13: Buna*

Dec. 19: at Lumberton

Dec. 20: West Brook

Dec. 27-28: Orangefield Tennison Tournament

Jan. 3: at Hardin*

Jan. 6: Warren*

Jan. 10: at East Chambers*

Jan. 13: Anahuac*

Jan. 17: Kountze*

Jan. 20: at Kirbyville*

Jan. 24: at Buna*

Jan. 27: Hardin*

Jan. 31: at Warren*

Feb. 3: East Chambers*

Feb. 7: at Anahuac*

* * *

WEST ORANGE-STARK

Nov. 8: at Orangefield

Nov. 11-12: at LaGrange (La.) Jamboree

Nov. 17-19: at Splendora Tournament

Nov. 29: Port Arthur Memorial

Dec. 1-3: at Evadale Tournament

Dec. 6: at Westlake (La.)

Dec. 9: at LC-M*

Dec. 13: Bridge City*

Dec. 16: Vidor*

Dec. 19: at Houston Christian

Dec. 27: at Buna

Jan. 3: at Lumberton*

Jan. 6: Jasper*

Jan. 13: at Silsbee*

Jan. 17: LC-M*

Jan. 20: at Bridge City*

Jan. 24: at Vidor*

Jan. 27: Lumberton*

Jan. 31: at Jasper*

Feb. 7: Silsbee*