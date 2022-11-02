Bridge City tops Lady Panthers; now see who the Lady Cardinals are eyeing in the area round Published 10:00 am Wednesday, November 2, 2022

WINNIE — The Bridge City Lady Cardinals strolled past the Liberty Lady Panthers 25-21, 26-24, 25-23 to collect a sweep in the Class 4A Region III bidistrict playoffs at East Chambers High School Tuesday night.

Now the Lady Cardinals will turn their attention to Madisonville in the Area Round.

Bridge City (29-11) faces the Lady Mustangs (23-20) Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Tarkington High School.

Madisonville, the District 18-4A second-place team, edged out Carthage 21-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-23 in the bidistrict round.

The winner of the Bridge City-Madisonville will face either Huffman or Gilmer in the 4A Region III Quarterfinals next week.

Demi Carter powered the District 19-4A champion Lady Cardinals with 17 kills, nine digs and seven blocks against Liberty.

Taryn Doiron collected 20 assists, six kills, five digs and four aces. Anna Kelly had five kills, four aces and four digs. Lexi Nugier had 17 digs while Makenna Knight had six blocks against the Lady Panthers (22-16).