Lady Bobcats get past Huntington, draw Danbury next, see where they play Published 4:00 pm Wednesday, November 2, 2022

ORANGEFIELD — The Orangefield Lady Bobcats snagged a nice Class 3A Region III bidistrict playoff volleyball win Tuesday night, defeating the Huntington Lady Red Devils 25-11, 26-24, 20-25, 25-19 at Warren High School.

Now the Lady Bobcats (26-13) tangle with the Danbury Lady Panthers (18-13) in the Class 3A Region III Area Round Thursday at 6 p.m. at Channelview High School.

Danbury defeated Anderson-Shiro 22-25, 25-23, 17-25, 25-22, 15-12 in the bidistrict round.

The Orangefield-Danbury winner will face East Bernard in the 3A Region III Quarterfinals next week.

Against Huntington Mackenzie Haley notched 14 kills for the Lady Bobcats while Lela Francis had seven and Greenlea Oldham six.

Harleigh Rawls and Brianna Moore set up the offense well with 20 assists apiece.

Rawls led the way with 22 digs while Haley had 20 and Libby Thurman 13.

Kylie Mouton collected three blocks while Haley and Rawls each had one. Moore and Haley each had three aces to help take down Huntington (23-17).