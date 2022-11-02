David Rainey returns to Orangefield to talk up tourism jobs Published 12:08 am Wednesday, November 2, 2022

ORANGEFIELD — Students in Orangefield High School Professional Communications classes listened to guest speaker and former student David Rainey last week.

Rainey is a 2013 graduate of OHS and 2017 graduate of Oklahoma Wesleyan University.

He has experience in the business world, as well as commercial tourism.

He is currently working with Pink Adventure Tours in Arizona.

Rainey shared his love of travel with the students, as well as tips for finding summer jobs and permanent employment in the tourism industry.