Chevron Phillips fuels Buckner Children outreach with $225K Published 12:10 am Wednesday, November 2, 2022

The annual Chevron Phillips Charity Golf Tournament raised $225,248 for Buckner Children and Family Services in Southeast Texas.

The check was presented Oct. 25 to representatives from Buckner, and funds benefit vulnerable children and hurting families served locally by Buckner, officials said.

“We are thankful for the continued support of our Chevron Phillips family and to all who participated in the golf tournament,” said Laura May, director of administration and operations for Buckner Children and Family Services in Southeast Texas.

“Chevron Phillips has invested in our work to support local children and families for more than two decades. Even though Buckner is moving forward with our plans to sell the old campus on Manion Drive and relocate to new local offices, we are still committed to strengthening families in the Beaumont-area. And we need strong community collaborators, like Chevron Phillips, to continue to serve alongside us.”

This year marked the 24th anniversary of the tournament.

The event was held Sept. 30 at Bayou Din in Beaumont and included 280 golfers, 101 sponsors, 176 volunteers and 26 Pit Stops.

Chevron Phillips Orange Plant Manager Craig Lemons said they are proud to partner with Buckner to support children and families of the community.

“We appreciate the tremendous support from Southeast Texas,” Lemons said.

Gary Parsley, Chevron Phillips Port Arthur Plant Manager, said his team is excited to continue its collaboration with Buckner and the community in sponsoring this event.

“Employees from our Orange and Port Arthur plants work hard to make this one of the premier golf events in our area,” Parsley said.

To date, the Chevron Phillips Charity Golf Tournament has raised more than $3.8 million to help Buckner meet the needs of vulnerable children through numerous programs.

The event’s prestigious Traveling Trophy for Pit Stop of the Year was awarded to Paul Spence, Randy White and Wes Moody with STI Group.