Splendora wins three straight games to end Lady Bear season in bidistrict

Published 11:59 am Tuesday, November 1, 2022

By Van Wade

The LC-M Lady Bears saw another good season come to an end Monday night as they fell to Splendora in the bidistrict round of the playoffs. (Van Wade/Orange Leader)

WARREN – Winning the final three games, the Splendora Lady Wildcats ended a solid Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears season Monday night in the Class 4A Region III bidistrict round of the playoffs by posting a 15-25, 25-14, 25-10, 25-19 victory at Warren High.

The Lady Wildcats (22-19), the third-place team out of District 20-4A, moves on to face Bullard in the area round later this week.

The Lady Bears, District 19-4A runnersup, finished the season with a 25-18 mark.

The Lady Wildcats were sparked by hitters Beth Owens and Kaitlyn Collins.

Owens, a senior, finished with 16 kills while Collins, a sophomore, collected 15 kills.

The loss wrapped up yet another playoff appearance for Lady Bears coach Rhonda Williams, who loses several outstanding seniors to graduation this year.

Senior Chrissy Joseph led the Lady Bears this season with 210 kills, 157 digs and 26 aces.

Senior setter Hallie Maddox wrapped up a great run, finishing with a stunning 351 assists, to go along with 183 digs, 107 kills and 37 aces.

Fellow senior Mariah Ammons finished with 91 kills and 26 aces.

