National Weather Service outlines Tropical Storm Lisa’s path, impact

Published 4:21 pm Tuesday, November 1, 2022

By Orange Leader

Tropical Storm Lisa expected to enter the southwest Gulf of Mexico.

(Courtesy of the National Weather Service)

According to the National Weather Service, no impacts are expected for Southeast Texas or southwest Louisiana.

Lisa is forecast to enter the southwest Gulf of Mexico by Friday.

By Saturday it will begin moving southeast into the Yucatan Peninsula, where it will likely dissipate.

The impact area is in the Bay of Campeche in the extreme southwest Gulf of Mexico.

Weather impacts will be felt Friday afternoon through Sunday.

More News

Commitment to public service leads local man to law enforcement

PHOTO FEATURE — West Orange-Stark theater class enjoys Renaissance Festival

PHOTO FEATURE — West Orange-Stark Middle shines at Rice halftime show

PHOTO FEATURE — Jordan Peveto earns OSHA certification while at Orangefield

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar