Lady Cardinals move on with sweep of Liberty in 4A bidistrict tilt

Published 8:50 pm Tuesday, November 1, 2022

By Van Wade

The Bridge CIty Lady Cardinals swept Liberty in the bidistrct playoffs Tuesday night to advance to the area round. (Photo courtesy BC Volleyball)

WINNIE – The Bridge City Lady Cardinals strolled past the Liberty Lady Panthers 25-21, 26-24, 25-23 to collect a sweep in the Class 4A Region III bidistrict playoffs at East Chambers High School Tuesday night.

Demi Carter powered the District 19-4A champion Lady Cardinals (29-11) with 17 kills, nine digs and seven blocks.

Taryn Doiron collected 20 assists, six kills, five digs and four aces. Anna Kelly had five kills, four aces and four digs. Lexi Nugier had 17 digs while Makenna Knight had six blocks against the Lady Panthers (22-16).

The Lady Cardinals move on to face either Carthage or Madisonville in the area round later this week.

