Lady Bobcats stroll past Huntington in 3A bidistrict battle Published 8:48 pm Tuesday, November 1, 2022

WARREN – The Orangefield Lady Bobcats snagged a nice Class 3A Region III bidistrict playoff volleyball win Tuesday night, defeating the Huntington Lady Red Devils 25-11, 26-24, 20-25, 25-19 at Warren High School.

Mackenzie Haley notched 14 kills for the Lady Bobcats (26-13) while Lela Francis had seven and Greenlea Oldham six.

Harleigh Rawls and Brianna Moore set up the offense well with 20 assists apiece.

Rawls led the way with 22 digs while Haley had 20 and Libby Thurman 13.

Kylie Mouton collected three blocks while Haley and Rawls each had one. Moore and Haley each had three aces to help take down Huntington (23-17).

The Lady Bobcats move on to face either Danbury or Anderson-Shiro in the area round later this week.