CULINARY THRILL SEEKING — What's in your Astros Cup? Check out these options. Published 7:38 am Monday, October 31, 2022

I’m going all Astros for the second week in a row.

It’s been fun to see people in their jerseys around our area and Houston supporting the team in the World Series.

Through a relative, I actually got to attend the World Series opener, and that was crazy fun. This week, Culinary Thrill Seekers, let’s talk about what you can put in your Astros cup:

Scapegrace Premium Black Gin – A friend recently introduced me to the subtle botanicals of gin. People tend to associate “clear” gin with a light feeling. And now for something completely different: Scapegrace Black Gin gets coloring from extracts including Aronia Berry, Saffron, Pineapple, Butterfly Pea and Sweet Potato. But hang on. It fades from black into reds and purples when you mix it with, say, tonic water and a slice of green apple for a signature serve. Is this crazy? Well, it’s a conversation starter, for sure.

I can’t wait to share what I’ve already enjoyed. The sleek bottle design is a keeper. I think they can say it better than I can, so here it is, from the New Zealand makers.

Palate: Full bodied florality with a menthol like crispiness, naturally chilling with a balanced citrus freshness and a hint of spice.

Aroma: Resinous with Juniper and dry earthy notes, slight tropical sweetness swooping towards the end of the breath.

Finish: Candied sweet potato and pineapple finish, mouth feel is luxurious and velvety and full of natural citrus oils. Learn more at scapegracedistillery.com.

Fire Grounds Coffee Co. – It’s from first responders, and from Dallas, and I was right about the Bubba Brew. Texans ought to love it. Fragrance and body are also found in Rescue Roast and Bury Up Black. Count on this firefighter and Veteran-owned company to come through with what you need at all hours. Subscribe to the Caffeine-A-Station if you are as serious as they are. Challenge on for the good stuff. Learn more at firegroundscoffeecompany.com.

Fruit Forward – Watermelon is the fruit focus of a kosher blend that dropped this June. Down south we’re always down for this flavor and MYX Fusions Watermelon Moscato is my favorite-so-far experience with Moscato. It’s light, fresh and effervescent by my description. It’s crisp with a clean finish, according to the experts. It puts me in mind of bridal parties. Learn more are myxfusions.com.

Italian Style – Oat Barista is a thing, but I’m currently trying organic almond, coconut an almond coconut plant-based milks with extreme success. Koita blends are a product of Italy and I’m enjoying cool flavors by the carton. I don’t usually indulge in these dairy-free products but when they come my way, I’m all about it. Italian almonds are giving the body and flavor. Learn more at koita.com.

Darragh Doiron