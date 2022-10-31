2 area children suffer wounds following nighttime gunshots; police ask for information

BEAUMONT — On Saturday at 9:40 p.m., Beaumont Police responded to a residence in the 4300 block of Fonville in reference to a victim of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene they located an 8-year-old male and a 16-year-old female suffering from gunshot wounds.

Preliminary investigation revealed multiple people where inside the home when they heard gunshots outside, then discovered that the two children (who were also inside) where shot.

“No one was able to provide any information about the suspect or suspects,” Beaumont Police said in a statement.

“Both children were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.”

Another residence in the 4300 block of Fonville was also struck by gunfire, but no one was injured. The investigation is on-going.

Anyone with information about the shootings are asked to call Beaumont Police at 409-832-1234. You can also submit an anonymous tip to Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477) or by downloading the P3 Tips app on your smartphone.

All Crime Stoppers tips are anonymous and you may be eligible for a cash reward.