I’m a great sports enthusiast and a loyal fan.

My husband, Mike, and I do a certain amount of “couch coaching.” We zealously try to help the coaches on TV with football, basketball, baseball and tennis, only to notice that they’re not listening to us or even trying some of our suggestions.

How rude.

We think we’re good at it since, as children, we played and watched sports, me with my older brothers, neighborhood kids and family members.

We competed all through our school years in big schools in California, while our children continued in Washington State. We enjoyed, as adults, cheering on and coaching our children’s teams as they practiced and played in junior and senior high schools, including football, basketball, baseball and volleyball.

Mike coached his little league baseball team to a championship, so exciting!

We notice some of the athletes on these college and professional teams today stand still and wait for the ball to come to them. If they would “go get it” or at least run to the area of the court or field where the action is (without crashing into each other), they’d be ready to take a positive, active part in scoring or defending a goal.

Timing is crucial. If they hesitate they’ll be too late. I always encouraged my children and grandchildren to “dive” for the ball when we played on our grass, and they did!

There were lots of screaming and laughing.

I think this concept is a viable, visual lesson for every area of our lives.

It’s very different playing or working with a team. We have to draw a line not to be selfishly, pushing our way through (ball hog) but being aware of our strengths and the strengths of the team to gel for more positive, winning results.

When working in Hollywood recording studios, concerts and churches, we had the ability to “listen” to band members and singers around us, closely, making an incredible difference in blending, to accomplish or win in more ways than one.

Sometimes it’s important to wait, which is part of being patient or being a patient.

Examples: in line at the post office, Drs. office, and supermarket (it’s mental)!

Waiting can be an action word. While we wait for things, results, or people, keep busy and productive, be a good waiter.

A good waiter in a restaurant is attentive to his or her assigned tables but not annoying or wanting to be your new buddy.

They keep track of everyone’s order, water and needs, moving about the room smoothly and happy to serve.

As a Christian woman, teacher and psalmist, I lean on His Scripture that reminds me, to “Wait on the Lord, be of good courage, and He shall strengthen your heart.”

“Teach me Your way and lead me in a smooth path…” Psalm 27: 11 & 14 (NKJ)

A powerful Word just for us, thank You, God.

Kathie Deasy writes about religion for Orange Newsmedia. She can be reached at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com.