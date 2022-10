WEST ORANGE — Hi. I’m Jack.

My favorite things are treats and attention, but no cats for me.

My perfect day would be to run in a big fenced-in backyard with my forever human, playing ball and chase all day.

If you like adventure and excitement, we’d be a great team!

Please come meet me at the West Orange Animal Shelter on Austin Street behind the police station.

The phone number is 409-883-3468.