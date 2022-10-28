VIDEO — Do you know this man? Orange Police looking to identify theft suspect.

Published 11:24 am Friday, October 28, 2022

By Orange Leader

The Orange Police Department released this photo of a burglary suspect.

During Sunday’s early morning hours, an unknown male entered a building in the 4100 block of Interstate 10 in Orange and obtained keys to a vehicle, while also stealing multiple other items.

The assailant used the keys to gain access to a vehicle in the lot and left in that vehicle.

A camera on the property captured photographs and video of the suspect.

If anyone has information about the theft, call the Orange Police Department at 409-883-1026.

Report it anonymously to Crime Stoppers of SETX at 409-833-TIPS (8477), 833TIPS.com or by downloading the P3 TIPS app. You may be eligible for a cash reward.

