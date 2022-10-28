PHOTO FEATURE — Lamar State College Orange Quiz Bowl competes in road trip
Published 12:04 am Friday, October 28, 2022
The Lamar State College Orange Quiz Bowl team recently completed their first post-pandemic road trip to Northwest Shoals Community College in Phil Campbell, Alabama.
The Northwest Shoals Community College tournament consisted of a round robin of 10 teams.
The team finished the competition with a 5-4 win/loss record.
Robert Simpson finished fourth place among the top 12 individual scorers, along with Chris Perkins.
Team members, Anthony Barnes and Christen Ardoin were also in attendance.