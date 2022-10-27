Carson Worthy, Kendall Sullivan help Orangefield Cross Country wrap up strong season at Regionals

HUNTSVILLE – The Orangefield boys and girls cross country teams wrapped up tremendous seasons at the Class 3A Region III Cross Country Championships at Kate Barr-Ross Park at Sam Houston State University.

The Orangefield boys, who rolled to the District 22-3A team title, finished 16th out of 24 teams at the Region III Championships.

Carson Worthy led the Bobcats, placing 37th overall with a time of 18 minutes, 23.59 seconds over the five-kilometer course.

Worthy was followed by Bobcats teammates Ty Butler (82nd, 19:42.67), Tanner Sullivan (85th, 19:45.90), Timothy Braden Trammell (87th, 19:46.18), Leyton Loft (167th, 23:34.04), Bryce Blacksher (169th, 23:42.84) and Carson Willis (171st, 24:46.37).

There were 173 runners in the boys field.

East Bernard’s Colby Kurtz captured the gold medal, winning with a sparkling time of 16:16:12.

The top four teams and top 10 individuals not already on one of the advancing teams qualify for the State Championships.

Eustace cruised to the boys team title with 46 points. Eustace will be joined at State by East Bernard (108), Cameron Yoe (159) and Troy (163). Warren finished 14th as a team, while East Chambers was 22nd.

The Orangefield Lady Bobcats, who earned third-place as a team at the District 22-3A Championships, finished a solid 14th overall out of 23 teams, and the future looks bright as they ran three freshmen.

There were 181 runners in the girls two-mile race.

Kendall Sullivan led the Lady Bobcats, finishing 52nd with a time of 14:18.57. She was followed by teammates Sadie Malagarie (96th, 15:08.00), Kadee English (101st, 15:16.30), Aubree Beck (115th, 15:34.66), Madison Trammell (116th, 15:35.00), Jocelyn Hernandez (137th, 16:09.85) and Natalie Black (161st, 16:52.78).

Nacogdoches Central Height’s Paige Layton captured top individual gold honors, running a 12:35.18.

Rogers won the team title with 97 points. Rogers will be joined at State by Cameron Yoe (105), Wallis Brazos (137) and Lorena (150).

Orangefield’s District 22-3A friend East Chambers finished eighth overall while Kirbyville was 20th.