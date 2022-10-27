Bridge City-Silsbee football game moves up due to possible bad weather

SILSBEE — The District 9-4A Division II football clash between the Bridge City Cardinals and the Silsbee Tigers has been moved to 7 p.m. tonight (10.27) at Tiger Stadium due to the possible inclement weather that is expected to roll through the area Friday night.

The decision was made early Thursday morning between the two schools.

The BC-Silsbee game joins a long list of other games that have been moved to tonight, including the Kirbyville at Orangefield game.

The Little Cypress-Mauriceville at Lumberton game and the Vidor at Huffman game both remain scheduled for Friday night.

Other Southeast Texas games that have been shifted to Thursday night include East Chambers at Hardin, Buna at Tarkington, Deweyville at Sabine Pass, Coldpsring at Shepherd, Diboll at Huntington, Kountze at New Waverly, Colmesneil at Hull-Daisetta, Beaumont Kelly at Second Baptist, Leon at West Hardin, Groveton at Corrigan-Camden, and Joaquin at West Sabine.