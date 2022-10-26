VOLLEY WRAP: Lady Cards finish perfect district run, again; LC-M, Orangefield, Vidor playoff-bound

BRIDGE CITY – The Bridge City Lady Cardinals cruised to their second straight undefeated district season as the District 19-4A champions swept the West Orange-Stark Lady Mustangs 25-16, 25-10, 25-10 at Cardinal Gym.

Taryn Doiron, who was honored as the lone Lady Cardinals senior on Senior Night, led the Lady Cardinals (28-10, 12-0) with 13 assists, nine kills and three aces.

Demi Carter notched 12 kills and three aces. Cambree LaComb had 15 assists and two aces. Lexi Nugier posted six digs and six aces while Anna Kelly had five kills and four aces.

The Lady Cardinals take on the Liberty Lady Panthers, the fourth-place team out of District 20-4A, in the 4A Region III bidistrict playoffs Tuesday at 6 p.m. at East Chambers High School in Winnie.

Orangefield

ORANGEFIELD – The Orangefield Lady Bobcats sealed the second-place playoff seed with a thrilling 23-25, 25-16, 25-20, 21-25, 15-13 District 22-3A victory over the Anahuac Lady Panthers at Bobcat Gym.

Mackenzie Haley led the Lady Bobcats (11-3 in district) with 17 kills while Lela Francis had nine and Greenlea Oldham eight.

Brianna Moore set up the offense well, racking up 29 assists while Harleigh Rawls contributed 19. Rawls led the way with 27 digs while Libby Thurman had 23, Haley 19 and Moore 16. Thurman contributed five aces while Haley and Francis had two apiece. Haley also added two blocks.

The Lady Bobcats honored Haley, Rawls, Thurman and Kylie Mouton on Senior Night.

The Lady Bobcats are finalizing their playoff destination for early next week. They take on Vidor in a warmup match Friday at 5 p.m. in Vidor.

Vidor swept Jasper in their last District 19-4A match of the season to finish 7-5 to earn the third-place playoff seed. Vidor takes on District 20-4A runnerup Hardin-Jefferson in the bidistrict round early next week.

LC-M

SILSBEE – The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears got a nice tuneup before entering the 4A Region III playoffs by downing the Silsbee Lady Tigers 25-15, 22-25, 25-13, 25-10 in their last District 19-4A match of the season.

The Lady Bears wrapped up 19-4A play with a 10-2 mark, earning a second-place playoff seed.

Chrissy Joseph had 20 digs, 11 kills and seven blocks for the Lady Bears.

Ava White posted 20 digs, four kills and two aces. Hallie Maddox was an assist machine with 40 assists to go along with 10 digs and five kills. Savannah Crabtree notched 15 digs while Lexi Tubbleville had 14. Mariah Ammons contributed eight kills and seven digs while Lindi Perry added six kills and five blocks.

The Lady Bears visit Nederland Friday at 4:30 p.m. for a warmup match. LC-M will then takes on Splendora, the District 20-4A third-place team, in the 4A Region III bidistrict playoffs Monday at 6 p.m. at Warren High School.