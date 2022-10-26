LSCO outlines workforce development for Texas Commissioner of Higher Education

The state’s commissioner of higher education made a trip locally this week to visit the Lamar State College Orange campus and gets firsthand account of what is being done to increase workforce success,

LSCO President Dr. Tom Johnson led a tour of the campus Monday when he showed Texas Commissioner of Higher Education Dr. Harrison Keller the technical and workforce programs enabling students to “transition immediately to work and address the immense workforce needs in the area,” college officials said.

They were accompanied by Texas State University System Chancellor Dr. Brian McCall, Vice Chancellor and Chief Financial Officer Daniel Harper and Vice Chancellor for Academic and Health Affairs Dr. John Hayek.

Johnson said Lamar State College Orange is in the business of transforming lives.

“Our innovative and ready-to-work programs ensure that students achieve affordable educational goals while experiencing the least amount of debt possible,” Johnson said.

Keller said it was “wonderful” to witness training for students to be ready to make an impact immediately on the local and state economy.

“These innovative programs are meeting the needs of local industry and allowing students to access high-demand, high-quality jobs,” Keller said. “These efforts lead to bolstering the ninth-largest economy in the world, making a Talent Strong Texas.”

McCall said the programs are producing credentials of value that make a difference in the workforce.

“Lamar State College Orange is leading the charge in this area to match the needs of industry with a workforce that is trained and knowledgeable,” he said.

The group toured the LSCO Nursing Programs, the new CDL Training, the new Electro Mechanical Technology Program and other workforce and technical education programs.

The tour concluded with a visit to Cloeren Incorporated, where CEO Peter Cloeren, showed the impressive facilities of a local plant site.

“Lamar State College Orange is proud of the recent partnership that led to the fall 2022 launch of the new Electro Mechanical Technology program,” a statement from the college read.