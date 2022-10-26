Another year, another run to state for Little Cypress-Mauriceville’s Annabelle Fisher; see full regional results

HUNTSVILLE – Little Cypress-Mauriceville senior standout distance runner Annabelle Fisher punched in her ticket to the Class 4A State Cross Country Championships with a nice performance at the Class 4A Region III Cross Country Championships Monday morning at Kate Barr-Ross Park at Sam Houston State University.

Fisher covered the two-mile terrain in 12 minutes, 35.39 seconds to finish seventh overall.

Fisher moves on to the Class 4A State Cross Country Championships, which are Nov. 4 at Old Settler’s Park in Round Rock. This marks Fisher’s third straight appearance at the State CC Championships.

The top four teams and the top 10 individuals not already on one of the advancing teams qualify for the State Championships.

Huffman’s Jetzibe Trevino won the girls race in 11:46.28.

Salado won the team title with 59 points, followed by Huffman (81), Lufkin Hudson (151) and Gilmer (167) as those four teams will head to State.

The LC-M girls finished 17th in the team standings out of 23 teams. Vidor placed 18th and Silsbee 20th.

There were 173 runners in the field.

Placing behind Fisher for LC-M were teammates Karlie Seymour (103rd, 14:54.12), Jenna Hallman (134th, 15:57.99), Allyson Welch (145th, 16:31.62), Haelee Fitzhugh (161st, 17:37.23) and Lacey Cupp (162nd, 17:47.79).

Kendra Long paced Vidor, finishing 70th with a time of 14:06.92. She was followed by teammates Macie Dial (101st, 14:49.92), Hope Dilley (116th, 15:20.52), Cheyenne Jones (133rd, 15:56.16), Kenzie Hodges (143rd, 16:19.15), Isabell Findley (164th, 17:58.31) and Destiny Ballard (169th, 19:09.44).

Ava Anderson ran strong as a regional qualifier for Bridge City, as the Lady Cardinals ran a 13:48.48 to finish 49th overall.

On the boys’ side of the ledger, Burnet’s Hudson Bennett won the 5-kilometer race, running a swift time of 15:18.14.

Huffman won the team title with 104 points followed by Marble Fallas (112), Giddings (113) and Jacksonville (132) as those four teams will all advance to State.

Bridge City’s Victor Hernandez was the top Orange County finisher, placing 53rd out of 177 runners with a time of 17:52.16.

Vidor placed 19th overall as a team.

Andrew Fawcett led the Pirates, placing 76th with a 18:28.31. He was followed by Pirates teammates Branson Healy (77th, 18:28.66), Jose Guerrero-Evans (128th, 20:21.53), Kaden Whitman (142nd, 20:45.71), Marcus Harris (143rd, 20:46.16) and Michael Huish (144th, 20:47.05).

LC-M finished 21st overall as a team.

Ethan Hoffpauir led the Bears, placing 88th with a 18:45.33. He was followed by Bear teammates Keiffer Reed (92nd, 18:54.71), Jonathan Ly (120th, 19:54.72), Marshall Braus (158th, 21:51.67), Derek Lopez (164th, 23:07.33) and James Martin (167th, 23:38.57).