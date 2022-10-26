POLICE: 2 high school students with ties to LCM confess to major vandalism at school

LITTLE CYPRESS — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office was contacted Sunday by Little Cypress Mauriceville school administrators concerning vandalism that occurred on school property.

Perpetrators used spray paint to vandalize several buildings and property, including the newly installed turf on the football field, field house, signs and building on the baseball field.

The color of paint that was used, as well as the wording, referred to a Lumberton school.

Investigators with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office began investigating, and on Monday evening identified two suspects.

Police said they obtained a confession of the crime from one the them.

A second suspect was located Tuesday and arrested on an unrelated charge.

Investigators were also able to obtain a confession from the second suspect later in the day on Tuesday, authorities said.

“After gathering all available evidence and presenting it to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, felony warrants were issued by Judge Courtney Arkeen for the two suspects responsible for the vandalism,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

“One suspect is currently a student attending LCM high school. The second suspect is currently enrolled at Nederland ISD, but until recently was also a student at LCM high school. “

Police believe the vandalism was committed in an attempt to stoke tensions and rivalry between LCM and Lumberton prior to the upcoming football game that will take place Friday in Lumberton.

Suspect’s names and charges:

Ryan Dee Bergeron: Criminal Mischie

Johnney Davis: Criminal Mischief

Ryan Bergeron is in custody in the Orange County jail and has been served with the warrant.