VOLLEYBALL WRAP: Lady Cardinals a win away from another perfect district season

BRIDGE CITY – The District 22-4A champion Bridge City Lady Cardinals swept the Jasper Lady Bulldogs 25-12, 25-12, 25-11.

The Lady Cardinals improved to a perfect 11-0 in 22-4A play with one match left in the regular season.

Taryn Doiron had 10 kills and 10 assists for the Lady Cardinals. Demi Carter notched 10 kills, three aces and two blocks. Cabree LaComb finished with 15 assists and four aces while Lexi Nugier added nine digs and two aces.

LC-M

The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears improved their District 22-4A record to an impressive 9-2 with a 25-6, 25-14, 25-5 victory over the West Orange-Stark Lady Mustangs.

Chrissy Joseph tallied 12 kills for the Lady Bears while. Hallie Maddox notched 23 assists and six digs. Savanah Crabtree had nine digs and five aces. Ava White posted 11 digs and Lexi Tubbleville had nine digs.

Orangefield

KOUNTZE – The Orangefield Lady Bobcats swept the Kountze Lionettes 25-20, 25-14, 25-18 to improve to 10-3 in District 22-3A play.

Greenlea Oldham led the Lady Bobcaats with seven kills while Harleigh Rawls and Mackenzie Haley had six apiece.

Libby Thurman paced the Lady Bobcats with 14 digs while Rawls and Haley added 11 each. Brianna Moore sparked the offense with 19 assists while Rawls had 10. Thurman collected four aces while Moore had two.

Vidor

VIDOR – The Vidor Lady Pirates snagged an important 25-17, 25-14, 25-27, 25-16 Homecoming win over the Lumberton Lady Raiders at Pirate Gym.

Brilie Cornelison led the Lady Pirates with nine kills. Rylee Sherman had six kills while Laikyn Brodnax, Madison Jones, Jaden Lee and Natalie Morrison all had four each.

Cornelison led the way with seven digs while Carlie Abbott had six. Cornelison also had seven aces while Sherman and Abbott had three each.