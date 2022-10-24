No foul play expected in death of man found after mobile home fire; authorities identify victim

Published 10:34 am Monday, October 24, 2022

By Orange Leader

Authorities have released the name of a man who was found dead in a mobile home following an early morning fire Saturday.

Larry Glenn Stimac, 70, was identified as the occupant of the home.

Orange County Sheriff’s Captain Joey Jacobs released the man’s name on Monday and said the death does not appear to be due to foul play pending autopsy.

A neighbor called Bridge City Fire & Rescue at approximately 5:08 a.m. Saturday for the fire at a home in the 3300 block of Garner Lane between Orangefield and West Orange, according to information from a dispatcher.

Stimac was the only occupant person inside the mobile home at the time.

Other emergency service agencies were automatically notified of the fire for mutual aid but were disregarded.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene.

— Written by Mary Meaux

More News

Little Cypress-Mauriceville leaders, surrounding communities rally in wake of school vandalism

MONDAY MORNING UPDATE: Damaging wind gusts, isolated hail and tornadoes could impact SETX

Average gas prices declined for 2nd second straight week. Will it continue?

National Weather Service details severe weather threat for Southeast Texas

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar