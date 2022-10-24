No foul play expected in death of man found after mobile home fire; authorities identify victim

Authorities have released the name of a man who was found dead in a mobile home following an early morning fire Saturday.

Larry Glenn Stimac, 70, was identified as the occupant of the home.

Orange County Sheriff’s Captain Joey Jacobs released the man’s name on Monday and said the death does not appear to be due to foul play pending autopsy.

A neighbor called Bridge City Fire & Rescue at approximately 5:08 a.m. Saturday for the fire at a home in the 3300 block of Garner Lane between Orangefield and West Orange, according to information from a dispatcher.

Stimac was the only occupant person inside the mobile home at the time.

Other emergency service agencies were automatically notified of the fire for mutual aid but were disregarded.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene.

— Written by Mary Meaux