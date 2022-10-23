Orange County marriage licenses issued: Oct. 17, 2022 – Oct. 21, 2022

Published 12:10 am Sunday, October 23, 2022

By Orange Leader

Marriage licenses issued by The Office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, for the week of Oct. 17, 2022, to Oct. 21, 2022 include:

Hunter T. Taylor and Alyssa N. Click

Richard A. Duran and Lauren B. Tubbs

Randall K. Whitehead and Ernestina M. David

Tye B. Dubose and Stephanie M. Beckman

Brodrick D. Harrell and Leigh A. Dallas

Dillon L. Hood and Katelynn S. Lee

David P. Gonzales and Betty C. Fuselier

Freddie J. Tucker and Linda A. Tucker

Gregory R. Mann and Lisa D. Stanley

David P. Dixon and Sylvia S. Verret

Cody T. Janise and Lynsea B. Carre

Skylar L.V Nichols and Kaylah C. Vick

Phillip A. Cate and  Isabella C. Castilaw

Andres De La Puente and Caitlin G. Coburn

Michael Monceaux and Sharayena L. Robin

James L. Parker and Lucy M. Gales

 

