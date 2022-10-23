Orange County marriage licenses issued: Oct. 17, 2022 – Oct. 21, 2022
Published 12:10 am Sunday, October 23, 2022
Marriage licenses issued by The Office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, for the week of Oct. 17, 2022, to Oct. 21, 2022 include:
Hunter T. Taylor and Alyssa N. Click
Richard A. Duran and Lauren B. Tubbs
Randall K. Whitehead and Ernestina M. David
Tye B. Dubose and Stephanie M. Beckman
Brodrick D. Harrell and Leigh A. Dallas
Dillon L. Hood and Katelynn S. Lee
David P. Gonzales and Betty C. Fuselier
Freddie J. Tucker and Linda A. Tucker
Gregory R. Mann and Lisa D. Stanley
David P. Dixon and Sylvia S. Verret
Cody T. Janise and Lynsea B. Carre
Skylar L.V Nichols and Kaylah C. Vick
Phillip A. Cate and Isabella C. Castilaw
Andres De La Puente and Caitlin G. Coburn
Michael Monceaux and Sharayena L. Robin
James L. Parker and Lucy M. Gales