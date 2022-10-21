Volleyball teams in home stretch prepping for playoffs, see latest state poll
Published 12:02 am Friday, October 21, 2022
The high school volleyball regular season is winding down, and teams will soon start prepping for the playoffs.
The Bridge City Lady Cardinals (10-0) have already clinched the top playoff seed out of District 22-4A, the third straight season of accomplishing the feat. The Lady Cardinals wrap up the regular season with home matches against Jasper and West Orange-Stark.
Meanwhile, the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears are sitting strong in second-place with an 8-2 mark and have nabbed a playoff berth, with their only two losses coming to Bridge City. The Lady Bears look to close out the season with momentum with road trips to WO-S and Silsbee.
The Orangefield Lady Bobcats are sitting strong at 9-3 in District 22-3A play with two matches left at Kountze and at home against Anahuac. The Lady Bobcats have clinched a playoff berth and are in the hunt for the second seed in the playoffs.
The state playoffs begin Oct. 31-Nov. 1 with the bidistrict round.
The latest Texas High School Girls Coaches Association state poll is out, and the Lady Cardinals (26-10) have moved up to No. 19 in Class 4A.
Here is a look at the state poll in all classifications:
Class 1A
1. Veribest 28-2
2. Fayetteville 34-4
3. Blum 24-13
4. Chester 28-10
5. Klondike 28-12
6. Neches 25-8
7. Dodd City 23-10
8. Saint Jo 27-7
9. Rochelle 23-6
10. Round Top Carmine 19-12
11. Richards 23-8
12. Pettus 17-4
13. Northside 24-12
14. Benjamin 25-6
15. San Isidro 23-8
16. Van Horn 23-13
17. Buena Vista 15-12
18. Graford 16-12
19. Bynum 9-3
20. Harrold 13-6
21. D’Hanis 13-13
22. Munday 16-9
23. Evant 12-7
24 Aquilla 15-9 2
25. Wildorado 8-6
Class 2A
1. Jewett Leon 36-5
2. Wink 33-5
3. Iola 36-3
4. Windthorst 30-8
5. Thrall 23-13
6. Beckville 28-10
7. Harper 24-5
8. Cumby 23-4
9. Amarillo Highland Park 29-7
10. Normangee 30-9
11 .Plains 25-12
12 .San Augustine 13-2
13. Lindsay 28-9
14. Whitewright 28-10
15. Johnson City 28-10
16. Crawford 21-17
17. Albany 21-7
18. Bremond 29-12
19. Valley Mills 32-3
20. Shiner 25-12
21. Three Rivers 25-8
22. Premont 10-0
23. Hamilton 23-7
24. Ropes 26-8
25. Nocona 27-12
Class 3A
1. Bushland 31-4
2. Gunter 32-6
3. Holliday 36-2
4. Columbus 36-3
5. Hardin 27-4
6. Fairfield 32-3
7. Peaster 30-4
8. White Oak 34-7
9. Tatum 35-6
10. Boyd 30-8
11. Compass Academy 24-3
12. Mount Vernon 23-2
13. Shallowater 32-4
14. Wall 34-5
15. East Bernard 31-7
16. Central Heights 32-8
17. Edgewood 28-8
18. Grandview 75-8
19. Bells 30-8
20. San Antonio Randolph 21-8
21. Mineola 26-8
22. Atlanta 19-6
23. Anderson-Shiro 23-10
24. Skidmore-Tynan 23-11
25. Lorena 25-9
Class 4A
1. Bellville 32-9
2. Godley 27-6
3. Farmersville 38-2
4. Aubrey 31-8
5. LaVernia 32-9
6. San Antonio Davenport 31-5
7. Pleasanton 37-2
8. Celina 29-2
9. Canton 27-7
10. Canyon Randall 30-8
11. Hereford 29-7
12. Spring Hill 26-7
13. Rockport-Fulton 27-7
14. Bullard 30-8
15. Stephenville 25-8
16. Giddings 26-14
17. Salado 27-14
18. Burnet 22-11
19. Bridge City 26-10
20. Port Lavaca Calhoun 28-6
21. Corpus Christi Calallen 23-14
22. Sanger 27-10
23. Glen Rose 23-10
24. Floresville 27-7
25. Gateway College Preparatory 17-7
Class 5A
1. Barbers Hill 36-5
2. New Braunfels Canyon 37-6
3. Justin Northwest 34-8
4. Lucas Lovejoy 22-13
5. Lubbock Cooper 32-4
6. Colleyville Heritage 33-7
7. Hallsville 32-5
8. Frisco Wakeland 25-4
9. Leander Rouse 32-9
10. Forney 36-3
11. Mission Veterans Memorial 28-5
12. Smithson Valley 32-7
13. Mission Sharyland 36-4
14. Frisco Independence 28-6
15. Harlandale 23-5
16. Amarillo 29-9
17. Midlothian 35-4
18. El Paso 28-6
19. Corpus Christi Flour Bluff 30-6
20. McKinney North 19-8
21. Liberty Hill 34-9
22. Alamo Heights 27-9
23. Austin McCallum 25-13
24. Frisco Independence 28-6
25. Pflugerville Hendrickson 31-11
Class 6A
1. Dallas Highland Park 35-2
2. Houston Cypress Ranch 38-2
3. Prosper 31-6.
4. Plano West 27-2
5. Austin Lake Travis 33-10
6. Katy Tompkins 33-3
7. San Antonio O’Connor 37-4
8. Fort Bend Ridge Point 34-6
9. Houston Clear Springs 34-7
10. Grand Oaks 34-9
11. Laredo United 32-4
12. The Woodlands 34-9
13. Garland Sachse 30-10
14. San Antonio Clark 32-8
15. Arlington Martin 26-7
16. Bridgeland 34-8
17. Dripping Springs 33-12
18. Waxahachie 34-10
19. Waco Midway 33-10
20. Austin Westlake 32-11
21. Fort Worth Boswell 30-10
22. El Paso Coronado 24-9
23. Conroe 41-3
24. Byron Nelson 33-5
25 .Los Fresnos 30-6
25. San Antonio Reagan 29-14