Volleyball teams in home stretch prepping for playoffs, see latest state poll

The high school volleyball regular season is winding down, and teams will soon start prepping for the playoffs.

The Bridge City Lady Cardinals (10-0) have already clinched the top playoff seed out of District 22-4A, the third straight season of accomplishing the feat. The Lady Cardinals wrap up the regular season with home matches against Jasper and West Orange-Stark.

Meanwhile, the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears are sitting strong in second-place with an 8-2 mark and have nabbed a playoff berth, with their only two losses coming to Bridge City. The Lady Bears look to close out the season with momentum with road trips to WO-S and Silsbee.

The Orangefield Lady Bobcats are sitting strong at 9-3 in District 22-3A play with two matches left at Kountze and at home against Anahuac. The Lady Bobcats have clinched a playoff berth and are in the hunt for the second seed in the playoffs.

The state playoffs begin Oct. 31-Nov. 1 with the bidistrict round.

The latest Texas High School Girls Coaches Association state poll is out, and the Lady Cardinals (26-10) have moved up to No. 19 in Class 4A.

Here is a look at the state poll in all classifications:

Class 1A

1. Veribest 28-2

2. Fayetteville 34-4

3. Blum 24-13

4. Chester 28-10

5. Klondike 28-12

6. Neches 25-8

7. Dodd City 23-10

8. Saint Jo 27-7

9. Rochelle 23-6

10. Round Top Carmine 19-12

11. Richards 23-8

12. Pettus 17-4

13. Northside 24-12

14. Benjamin 25-6

15. San Isidro 23-8

16. Van Horn 23-13

17. Buena Vista 15-12

18. Graford 16-12

19. Bynum 9-3

20. Harrold 13-6

21. D’Hanis 13-13

22. Munday 16-9

23. Evant 12-7

24 Aquilla 15-9 2

25. Wildorado 8-6

Class 2A

1. Jewett Leon 36-5

2. Wink 33-5

3. Iola 36-3

4. Windthorst 30-8

5. Thrall 23-13

6. Beckville 28-10

7. Harper 24-5

8. Cumby 23-4

9. Amarillo Highland Park 29-7

10. Normangee 30-9

11 .Plains 25-12

12 .San Augustine 13-2

13. Lindsay 28-9

14. Whitewright 28-10

15. Johnson City 28-10

16. Crawford 21-17

17. Albany 21-7

18. Bremond 29-12

19. Valley Mills 32-3

20. Shiner 25-12

21. Three Rivers 25-8

22. Premont 10-0

23. Hamilton 23-7

24. Ropes 26-8

25. Nocona 27-12

Class 3A

1. Bushland 31-4

2. Gunter 32-6

3. Holliday 36-2

4. Columbus 36-3

5. Hardin 27-4

6. Fairfield 32-3

7. Peaster 30-4

8. White Oak 34-7

9. Tatum 35-6

10. Boyd 30-8

11. Compass Academy 24-3

12. Mount Vernon 23-2

13. Shallowater 32-4

14. Wall 34-5

15. East Bernard 31-7

16. Central Heights 32-8

17. Edgewood 28-8

18. Grandview 75-8

19. Bells 30-8

20. San Antonio Randolph 21-8

21. Mineola 26-8

22. Atlanta 19-6

23. Anderson-Shiro 23-10

24. Skidmore-Tynan 23-11

25. Lorena 25-9

Class 4A

1. Bellville 32-9

2. Godley 27-6

3. Farmersville 38-2

4. Aubrey 31-8

5. LaVernia 32-9

6. San Antonio Davenport 31-5

7. Pleasanton 37-2

8. Celina 29-2

9. Canton 27-7

10. Canyon Randall 30-8

11. Hereford 29-7

12. Spring Hill 26-7

13. Rockport-Fulton 27-7

14. Bullard 30-8

15. Stephenville 25-8

16. Giddings 26-14

17. Salado 27-14

18. Burnet 22-11

19. Bridge City 26-10

20. Port Lavaca Calhoun 28-6

21. Corpus Christi Calallen 23-14

22. Sanger 27-10

23. Glen Rose 23-10

24. Floresville 27-7

25. Gateway College Preparatory 17-7

Class 5A

1. Barbers Hill 36-5

2. New Braunfels Canyon 37-6

3. Justin Northwest 34-8

4. Lucas Lovejoy 22-13

5. Lubbock Cooper 32-4

6. Colleyville Heritage 33-7

7. Hallsville 32-5

8. Frisco Wakeland 25-4

9. Leander Rouse 32-9

10. Forney 36-3

11. Mission Veterans Memorial 28-5

12. Smithson Valley 32-7

13. Mission Sharyland 36-4

14. Frisco Independence 28-6

15. Harlandale 23-5

16. Amarillo 29-9

17. Midlothian 35-4

18. El Paso 28-6

19. Corpus Christi Flour Bluff 30-6

20. McKinney North 19-8

21. Liberty Hill 34-9

22. Alamo Heights 27-9

23. Austin McCallum 25-13

24. Frisco Independence 28-6

25. Pflugerville Hendrickson 31-11