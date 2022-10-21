PHOTO FEATURE — Little Cypress-Mauriceville CISD recognizes National Principals Month

Published 12:14 am Friday, October 21, 2022

By Orange Leader

(Photo courtesy of LC-M CISD)

October is National Principals Month, and the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Board of Trustees honored the district’s principals at a recent meeting.

Pictured, from left, are Ryan DuBose, of LCM High School, Amber Hawk of Little Cypress Elementary, Carie Broussard of Mauriceville Elementary, Heidi Strandberg of Mauriceville Middle School and Michael Ridout of Little Cypress Intermediate.

Not pictured is Jason Yeaman, principal at Little Cypress Junior High.

More News

PHOTO FEATURE — $25K supercharges Lamar State College Orange workforce scholarships

Judge sentences Vidor landlord for shooting death of tenant

Orange County Sheriff’s Office looking for church burglary suspect

Mayor, council and community celebrate Orange Recreation Center grand opening

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar