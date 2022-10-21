PHOTO FEATURE — Little Cypress-Mauriceville CISD recognizes National Principals Month

October is National Principals Month, and the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Board of Trustees honored the district’s principals at a recent meeting.

Pictured, from left, are Ryan DuBose, of LCM High School, Amber Hawk of Little Cypress Elementary, Carie Broussard of Mauriceville Elementary, Heidi Strandberg of Mauriceville Middle School and Michael Ridout of Little Cypress Intermediate.

Not pictured is Jason Yeaman, principal at Little Cypress Junior High.