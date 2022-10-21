PHOTO FEATURE — $25K supercharges Lamar State College Orange workforce scholarships
Published 12:12 am Friday, October 21, 2022
Lamar State College Orange Dean of Student Services Brian Hull and President Tom Johnson received a $25,000 check from the LSCO Foundation,
Shane Johns, Foundation treasurer, delivered the check on behalf of the LSCO Foundation.
The money received will be put towards workforce scholarships.
“We at LSCO would like to specially thank the LSCO Foundation for their generous support and contribution,” a statement from the college read.