Cardinals, Hawks battle late into the fourth quarter in tight one

BRIDGE CITY – The Hardin-Jefferson captured their first victory of the season, spoiling Bridge City’s Homecoming as they downed the Cardinals 21-7 in District 9-4A Division II action at Larry Ward Stadium Friday night.

Both offenses had trouble stringing drives together, having to punt it away every drive of the first half, aside from the one big play from the Hawks (1-7, 1-3) in the second quarter.

With a total of 14 punts between the two teams, defense was the name of the game and the Hawks were able to bend but not break against the Cardinals (1-7, 0-4) defense.

Logan Trotter led the way for the Hawks passing game, going 13-for-20 in the air for 212 and two touchdowns on the night. Rochard Sears was the leading receiver with three catches for 128 yards and two touchdown catches.

The run game was rather nonexistent for the Hawks, but the passing game was able to win them this game in the second half.

Noah Broussard was swapped in at quarterback late into the game and gave the Cardinals a shot at the win late into the game. Broussard went 4-for-7 passing with 68 yards, including a 31-yard touchdown pass to Gavin Bodin. He was able to give the offense a good spark late, but not enough to push them over into a win.

The Hawks were the first ones on the board, with a big passing touchdown from Trotter. The Hawks run game would start the drive, with a few small but consistent rushes to get the ball rolling.

Trotter stepped back and found Wyatt Samaha for a quick five yards. Trotter rolled out wide for the next pass and hooked up with Sears for a massive 70-yard touchdown pass down the sideline. Sears was able to out run the Cardinal defense for the score. After the PAT the Hawks led 7-0 with seven and a half minutes left in the first half.

The Hawks repeated their earlier success before the half, early into the fourth quarter. On the first play of the drive, Trotter would find Sears again for another huge pass. Sears would go 63 yards on the pass over the middle, all the way to the end zone for the touchdown. The Hawks failed on the two point attempt, but they led 13-0 with 10:24 left in the game.

The Cardinals put together their first scoring drive halfway through the fourth quarter, thanks to Broussard behind the center. Broussard found Gavin Bodin two times, the first would go for 24 yards and a first down, the second would go 31 yards for a touchdown catch. After the PAT went through, the Cardinals only trailed by six at 13-7 with 6:38 left in the game.

The Hawks, however, responded with another big play in the air, this time Carter Mouton was behind center for the pass. The Hawks got the ball back after the Cardinal score, and didn’t waste any time finding the end zone again. Mouton dropped back and found Rodrick Russell for a long 74-yard touchdown pass along the Hawks’ sideline, out running the Cardinals defense. After the Hawks converted the two-point conversion, they led 21-7 with 5:25 left in the fourth quarter.

Jamel Charles had 49 yards on 10 carries for the Cardinals while Broussard had 48 yards on 10 totes.

The Cardinals will travel to first-place Silsbee next week while the Hawks return home to welcome in Jasper.

By Caleb Adams- Leader Sports Correspondent