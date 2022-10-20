VOLLEY WRAP: Lady Bobcats, Cardinals nab big district wins

BUNA – The Orangefield Lady Bobcats traveled to Buna and came home victorious to improve to 8-3 in District 22-3A play.

It was a tight one as the Lady Bobcats notched an 18-25, 25-23, 25-18, 20-25, 15-10 win over the Lady Cougars.

Mackenzie Haley, Harleigh Rawls and Greenlea Oldham each had 10 kills for the Lady Bobcats, while Kylie Mouton had eight and Kaitlyn Jenkins seven.

Brianna Moore had 27 assists, while Harleigh Rawls contributed 21. Libby Thurman had a whopping 34 digs, while Haley had 21 and Rawls 17. Haley, Moore and Mouton each had two aces.

Bridge City

BRIDGE CITY – The Bridge City Lady Cardinals improved to 10-0 in District 22-4A play with a 25-18, 25-18, 25-17 win over Lumberton on Pink Out night.

Taryn Doiron had 18 assists, nine kills and four aces for the Lady Cardinals. Demi Carter had 11 kills.

Anna Kelly posted eight kills, five digs and two aces. Cambree LaComb notched nine assists and three aces, while Lexi Nugier had seven digs and three aces.