PHOTO FEATURE — Orangefield kicks up UIL Academic recruitment
Published 12:10 am Thursday, October 20, 2022
Orangefield High School hosted a meet and greet breakfast this week as part of UIL Academic Rush Week.
Sponsors are recruiting team members for the upcoming UIL Academic season.
“A huge thank you to sponsors for providing breakfast items and to the students that showed up bright and early to learn about all UIL Academics has to offer,” a school statement said. “There is still time to join!”