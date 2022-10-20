PHOTO FEATURE — Orangefield kicks up UIL Academic recruitment

Published 12:10 am Thursday, October 20, 2022

By Orange Leader

Orangefield High School hosted a meet and greet breakfast this week as part of UIL Academic Rush Week.

Sponsors are recruiting team members for the upcoming UIL Academic season.

“A huge thank you to sponsors for providing breakfast items and to the students that showed up bright and early to learn about all UIL Academics has to offer,” a school statement said. “There is still time to join!”

More News

Check out Bridge City’s response to livestock complaints in municipal limits

Cowboy Church of Orange County Fall Festival & Trunk or Treat fun is this Saturday

Museum offering Halloween event with a side of Southeast Texas Heritage

Lamar State College Orange’s Dr. Wendy Elmore named statewide industry-cased certification advisor

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar