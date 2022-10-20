Little Cypress-Mauriceville ISD awarded $421K to improve school safety measures

Little Cypress-Mauriceville Independent School District was awarded $421,875 to improve school safety measures, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn announced Thursday.

The funding comes through the Department of Justice’s Office of Justice Programs and Office of Community Oriented Policing Services, which were authorized by Cornyn’s Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.

This targeted legislation addresses specific concerns that have led to recent mass shootings, including the need for additional mental health services and school safety resources.

“No parent should fear for the safety of their student when they drop them off at school, and no student should be afraid when they walk into the classroom,” Cornyn said.

“In the aftermath of the tragedy in Uvalde, I’m grateful that meaningful solutions are starting to be delivered through this funding to prevent violence, provide training to school personnel and students, and apply evidence-based threat assessments in Texas schools.”