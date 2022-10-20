Cowboy Church of Orange County Fall Festival & Trunk or Treat fun is this Saturday

Cowboy Church of Orange County Church is hoping you saddle up to celebrate Halloween with them at their Fall Festival and Trunk or Treat this Saturday from 5-8 p.m.

The annual Trunk or Treat expanded this year and promises to be bigger and better than ever.

“We wanted to get away from trunk or treat and really turn into a fall festival here on our 25 acres. We decided it should be a fall festival with a carnival-like atmosphere,” said Sherrill Porterfield, Media Team Leader.

The new fall festival features the normal truck or treat, so children will be able to fill up their bags and buckets with all sorts of sweet treats, but there will also be plenty of other fun activities.

“There will be a cake pop walk, cactus ring toss, jersey cow horseshoes, barn toss, Velcro tic tac toe, cornhole and more,” Porterfield said.

Attendees will also be able to enjoy free concession stand food, and there will be a chance to “dunk the pastor” in a dunking booth.

“The idea is to have a giant, safe environment for all kinds of fun,” Porterfield said. “Kids win cool prizes, all those in one place rather than just coming to the cars.”

There will be a roped off area for children up to 3 years old, providing a safe environment for them to enjoy the festivities and continuous hayrides during the event.

The fire department, sheriff’s office and Acadian ambulance will all be on hand for a photo op.

“It’s a friendly environment to meet them and climb all over the vehicles, rather than just meeting them in an emergency situation,” Porterfield said.

Cowboy Church of Orange County started back in 2007 with a “come as you are” attitude and has more than doubled since.

“So many grew up in [the era] of get dressed in your Sunday best to go to church, worrying about appropriate attire,” Porterfield said. “Some people started pulling away from that. Scripture says it is not what you wear but what is inside of you that’s important.”

Porterfield says boots and hats are welcome, but not required.

“It’s families that enjoy the outdoors together and enjoy church in a more casual atmosphere,” she said.

So, throw on those costumes, grab your boots and hat and don’t forget your buckets and bags and enjoy the great outdoors at this fun event located at 673 FM 1078 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Adults and older kids may try to “Dunk the Pastor” for $5, but festival admission, parking and all else is free.

For more information visit cowboychurchoforangecounty.com.

All are welcome the following morning for Sunday Worship at 9 or 10:30 a.m.

Nursery for infants opens at 9 a.m., Children’s Church begins at 10:30 a.m.

— Written by Chrissie Mouton