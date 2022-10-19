Orange County marriage licenses issued: Oct. 10, 2022 – Oct. 14, 2022

Marriage licenses issued by The Office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, for the week of Oct. 10, 2022, to Oct. 14, 2022 include:

Scott L. Smith and Kayla M. Gregory

Joseph J. Frederick and Suzette Y. Abshire

Trey A. Craft and Emily N. Marsh

Jimmie L. Lewis and Brenda G. Williams

Dustin R. Doucet and Julie A. Miller

Payton L. Dobson and Raegen J. Williamson

Leslie N. Bryant and Carrie J. Hamilton

Michael L. McClain and Felicia A.M Cruz

Zachary C. Bland and Chrystal M. Miller

Tracy L. Vilo and Maegan N. Shaunesey

Dirk L. McDonald and Felicity M. French

Kirk F. Roccaforte and Christy C. Khoury

Darius J. Bob and Desiree R. Howard

Phillip D. Sherman, Jr. and Amanda E. Chandler

Armando Lopez and Kayla M. Espinoza

Triston G. Doguet and Savannah C. Grant

Louis G. Moore and Connie J. Nugent

Michael C. Darby and Heather S. Quebodeaux

Derek C. Reynolds and Alexandra R.C Broussard

Collin K. Pompilio and Victoria L. Dotson

Cullen D. Tinsley and Sabrina L. McNeely

Stephen L. Tramel and Emily D. Padilla

Wallace R. Hoosier, Jr. and Courtney D. Moore

Zachary W. Barnwell and Courtney N. Duran

Daniel R. Stivner and Melody I. Swearingen Randel

Blake A. Broussard and Mallory F. Brown

Quinn M. Deponceau and Kayleigh I. Lute