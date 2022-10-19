Orange County marriage licenses issued: Oct. 10, 2022 – Oct. 14, 2022
Published 12:14 am Wednesday, October 19, 2022
Marriage licenses issued by The Office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, for the week of Oct. 10, 2022, to Oct. 14, 2022 include:
Scott L. Smith and Kayla M. Gregory
Joseph J. Frederick and Suzette Y. Abshire
Trey A. Craft and Emily N. Marsh
Jimmie L. Lewis and Brenda G. Williams
Dustin R. Doucet and Julie A. Miller
Payton L. Dobson and Raegen J. Williamson
Leslie N. Bryant and Carrie J. Hamilton
Michael L. McClain and Felicia A.M Cruz
Zachary C. Bland and Chrystal M. Miller
Tracy L. Vilo and Maegan N. Shaunesey
Dirk L. McDonald and Felicity M. French
Kirk F. Roccaforte and Christy C. Khoury
Darius J. Bob and Desiree R. Howard
Phillip D. Sherman, Jr. and Amanda E. Chandler
Armando Lopez and Kayla M. Espinoza
Triston G. Doguet and Savannah C. Grant
Louis G. Moore and Connie J. Nugent
Michael C. Darby and Heather S. Quebodeaux
Derek C. Reynolds and Alexandra R.C Broussard
Collin K. Pompilio and Victoria L. Dotson
Cullen D. Tinsley and Sabrina L. McNeely
Stephen L. Tramel and Emily D. Padilla
Wallace R. Hoosier, Jr. and Courtney D. Moore
Zachary W. Barnwell and Courtney N. Duran
Daniel R. Stivner and Melody I. Swearingen Randel
Blake A. Broussard and Mallory F. Brown
Quinn M. Deponceau and Kayleigh I. Lute