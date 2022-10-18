GALLERY — Go inside offices and services of newly opened Cypress Physical Therapy

A new business hopes to take care of all of the aches and pains of Orange residents.

Cypress Physical Therapy recently opened and features a large open gym space, private treatment rooms and an open reception style environment, providing a variety of services for orthopedic and sports related injuries

“These services benefit anyone suffering from any painful, orthopedic and neurological condition,” says Phillip Richard, owner.

Richard, an Orange native, says the county only has three physical therapy clinics, and was in need of more to adequately serve its residents.

“Orange is an underserved community when it comes to healthcare, particularly physical therapy,” Richard said.

He plans to help the community with services including physical therapy, manual therapy, massage therapy, trigger dry point needling, work conditioning and post surgical rehab.

“We design specialized plans of care and provide quality physical therapy treatment for people with orthopedic/sport injuries, post op recovery, neuromuscular dysfunction, persistent and acute painful conditions, work related injuries, among many others to help them return to normal pain free function,” Richard says.

Cypress Physical Therapy offers manual therapy-hands-on techniques like stretching, massage, joint mobilizations and manipulations, and IASTM (Instrument Assisted Soft Tissue Massage).

“My schooling is very manual based, and we learned a variety of treatment techniques that I use daily,” Richard said.

Richard studied Exercise Science and Fitness Management at Lamar University and graduated in 2012, then received his Doctorate in Physical Therapy in 2015. Richard then went to work for Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas as an outpatient therapist and assistant director of Rehab services.

“My time at the hospital has afforded me the opportunity to work in the acute care, outpatient and inpatient rehab settings, seeing a variety of conditions that you may not get regularly in an outpatient facility,” Richard says.

Cypress Physical Therapy also offers cupping, instrument assisted soft tissue mobilization and will also offer dry needling.

“All of these are techniques to help improve soft tissue mobility by breaking down scar tissue and adhesions, and fascial restrictions to help improve range of motion strength, and reduce pain,” Richard says. “We will also build exercise programs to help return strength, balance and coordination.”

Richard says they’ll also treat any orthopedic surgery from foot/ankle, knee, hip, spine, shoulders, elbows and wrist and hands. From replacements to arthroscopic procedures.

“Although we treat mostly orthopedic or sports related injuries, my background and experience through the years allows me to treat a variety of neurological, orthopedic, and chronic pain conditions,” he said.

The difficulty of each treatment session, Richard says, is based on what each person can tolerate.

“If they are on the fence about therapy, I would recommend trying it out,” he said. “They would probably be surprised with the improvements they were able to make in their daily function.”

Richard is excited for the potential Cypress Physical Therapy will have on the community.

“This has been a goal of mine since getting accepted into physical therapy school,” Richard said. “It’s an awesome feeling to finally see those dreams being accomplished. I am looking forward to providing quality physical therapy services to my community, friends, and family.”

Cypress Physical Therapy is located in Northway Shopping Center at 3713 N. 16th Street open Mondays through Fridays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 409-330-4005.

