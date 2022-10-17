VOLLEY WRAP: Lady Cardinals squeeze past Vidor in thriller

VIDOR – It was not easy, but the Bridge City Lady Cardinals ran their District 22-4A mark to a perfect 9-0 with a 19-25, 25-17, 25-18, 23-25, 15-7 victory over the Vidor Lady Pirates.

Taryn Doiron notched 22 assists, 20 digs and 12 kills for the Lady Cardinals. Demi Carter totaled 19 kills, four blocks and three aces. Anna Kelly had 13 kills and 13 digs.

Cambree LaComb claimed 25 assists and nine digs. Makenna Knight notched five kills, four blocks and four digs while Lexi Nugier had 19 digs.

Brilie Cornelison had seven kills for the Lady Pirates (5-4 in district). Laikyn Brodnax had five kills. Jaden lee poste four kills while Rylee Sherman and Natalie Morrison had three kills apiece.

LC-M

LITTLE CYPRESS – The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears netted an important 25-16, 25-15,27-29, 25-11 District 22-4A victory over the Lumberton Lady Raiders.

Hallie Maddox had 41 assists, 10 digs and seven kills for the Lady Bears (8-2 in district).

Mariah Ammons posted 17 digs and nine kills. Chrissy Joseph powered her way to 20 kills. Savannah Crabtree collected 12 digs, while Janniliz Nazario had 11. Lindi Perry added nine kills and four blocks.

Orangefield

HARDIN – The Orangefield Lady Bobcats dropped a tough 25-12, 25-18, 25-19 decision to the first-place Hardin Lady Hornets in District 22-3A action at Hornets Gym.

Mackenzie Haley had five kills for the Lady Bobcats (7-3 in district) while Greenlea Oldham had four and Kylie Mouton and Lela Francis had three apiece.

Harleigh Rawls contributed 11 digs. Brianna Moore notched 13 assists while Francis had two aces.