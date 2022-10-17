Vidor Police announce new hires, promotions and retirement of 22-year law enforcement veteran

VIDOR — The Vidor Police Department announced the promotion to the rank of sergeant to Ethan Mansfield.

Vidor Police also announced the welcoming of its newest members set to be sworn in this week: Officer Joshua Robison and Officer Josh Lockett.

A retirement for Officer Eric Meineke is planned after 13 years of Service to the Vidor Police Department and 22 years of total service as a police officer.

Vidor is hosting a ceremony at Vidor City Hall, 1395 N. Main St. at 1:30 p.m. today.