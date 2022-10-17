Vidor Police announce new hires, promotions and retirement of 22-year law enforcement veteran

Published 9:59 am Monday, October 17, 2022

By Orange Leader

VIDOR — The Vidor Police Department announced the promotion to the rank of sergeant to Ethan Mansfield.

Vidor Police also announced the welcoming of its newest members set to be sworn in this week: Officer Joshua Robison and Officer Josh Lockett.

A retirement for Officer Eric Meineke is planned after 13 years of Service to the Vidor Police Department and 22 years of total service as a police officer.

Vidor is hosting a ceremony at Vidor City Hall, 1395 N. Main St. at 1:30 p.m. today.

More News

Altar Society of Saint Mary details plenty of Gift Shop fun planned Nov. 5

Average gasoline prices in Texas inch up in last week; what is expected going forward

BRIGHT FUTURES — Drum major Sadie Prouse creates the Bobcat Country beat

Orangefield High’s Speech/Debate team makes strong argument at West Hardin

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar