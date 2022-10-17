TxDOT outlines Interstate 10 and SH 87 lane closures this week in Orange County

Published 1:32 pm Monday, October 17, 2022

By Orange Leader

Orange County motorists need to be aware of projected slowdowns along Interstate 10.

The Texas Department of Transportation announced alternating lane closures along I-10 eastbound from Adams Bayou to the Sabine River begin tonight and Tuesday as crews work on pavement markers.

The closures are planned from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. on back-to-back days.

Also expect alternating lane closures along SH 87 northbound at I-10 overnight tonight, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., as crews switch traffic patterns.

