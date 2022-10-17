TxDOT outlines Interstate 10 and SH 87 lane closures this week in Orange County

Orange County motorists need to be aware of projected slowdowns along Interstate 10.

The Texas Department of Transportation announced alternating lane closures along I-10 eastbound from Adams Bayou to the Sabine River begin tonight and Tuesday as crews work on pavement markers.

The closures are planned from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. on back-to-back days.

Also expect alternating lane closures along SH 87 northbound at I-10 overnight tonight, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., as crews switch traffic patterns.