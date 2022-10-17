CULINARY THRILL SEEKING — Enjoy shrimp for its casual and luxurious appeal

Doesn’t seafood mean a little something extra in our Cajun, coastal town?

We spread out newspapers to catch shrimp and crawfish tails when it’s messy and we also dress up to dine out.

We go out of our way to get it fresh and take care with cooking and seasoning.

Shrimp can be a light dish or luxuriously breaded, fried and served buttery or creamy. We can’t get enough.

Remember the shrimp festival on Pleasure Island and the famous shrimp calling contest?

Call up your go-to shrimp favorites and share them with readers.

Here’s what I’m craving: With the sensation of the viral butter board – spreading butter and topping it with various herbs to rake your warm bread through – here’s a shrimp twist.

Cream cheese that board and top it with minced shrimp and garlic.

More life of luxury options:

Noa Lux – If you even understand the following sentence, you don’t need me to be telling you about luxury. Bundles of premium candles, face masks, etc. with good ingredients. Think of “The Waterboy” saying “high quality.”

You know those silk pillowcases everyone raves about for good hair and stuff? Theirs are made with 100 percent 22-Momme OEKO-TEX 6A grade silk. I looked all that up and, believe me, it’s fancy. It feels like a cool bit of heaven as you lie down for pleasant dreams. The candle will enhance your evening further. Learn more at noaluxco.com.

Clearly Good – Fleuri –Enjoy a good artichoke? Wash up with some in Fleuri Clear Gel Cleanse. A dermatologist created this line for long-lasting skin care. Japanese water, hibiscus rosa-sinesis leaf extract, some citrus and artichoke leaf extract are clear wash in this tube. Natural product lovers will enjoy the earthy stuff in this line that’s already famous in Japan — fleuribeauty.com.

Moxi – My Moxi clarifying shampoo is also clear to remove nasty pollutants from natural, curly and other hair. Superfruits, science and nerve make up “fun” products. Energy, pep, courage and determination are definitions for “moxi,” one of my favorite little-used words. Posted reviews show I’m not the only one who likes it.

Redneck and Crans – For those who work hard, camo hard but don’t want to stink hard, give them The Redneck Bourbon and Oak soap, triple milled and small batch from Walton Wood Farm. Man, women will love it, too. It’s old-fashioned good soap that can laugh at itself.

Want to make cranberries the new pumpkin spice? It’s a thing and Warm Cranberry Shea Butter Soap from the same company is on it. Their whole site is full of humorous, inspirational ways to present really quality items. Their backstory involves the Canadian wilderness, barn reconstruction, and this soap includes inspiration from the Arctic Fox on pausing and breathing.

Dr. Wells – Dr. Sherian Wells was completing her Master’s Program in Aromatic Studies when her mom was prepping for knee replacement. She went to work on Dr. Wells’ Magic Cream. Now we can all share her line of holistic, natural, products “that actually work.” I’m sold already by trying just one product: Healing Skin Repair Wash with rose water and oil, tea tree oil, shea butter extract and Castile soap. Visit drwellsproducts.com, which can close the deal for you. Healing is her family business.

Henna Sooq – Khadija is your guide through Henna Sooq info on hair and body oils with organic amala, golden jojoba and camellia oils. Want to use henna to color your hair or adorn your body? Navigate to one video or the other but hey, she’s there for you to take care of natural and curly hair and soooo much more. This fall, experiment with the aromas and scents that have healed for centuries. Must I pick a fave? I confess, we have camellia here, but I’d never have thought there was such use for the beautiful flower. But there is, naturally. Learn more at hennasooq.com.

Darragh Doiron is a Southeast Texas foodie who loves the simple things and the luxurious things. Share with her at darraghcastillo@icloud.com.