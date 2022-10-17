Average gasoline prices in Texas inch up in last week; what is expected going forward

After a sharp rise in the national average over the last few weeks, we’ve seen an abrupt, yet expected decline as refinery issues, overpowering some increases elsewhere.

Though at the same time, diesel prices have soared, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“In addition, oil prices have cooled off slightly after OPEC+’s decision to cut production, and that should slow increases elsewhere,” De Haan said. “Diesel and heating oil prices are likely to continue to rise as extremely low inventories of middle of the barrel products like these two push prices higher.”

Average gasoline prices in Texas have risen 1.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.25/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 13,114 stations in Texas.

Prices in Texas are 9.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 30.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The national average price of diesel has increased 18.7 cents in the last week and stands at $5.06 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the most expensive in Texas was priced at $4.49/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 5.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.86/g today.

The national average is up 20.6 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 56.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

• Midland Odessa- $3.34/g, down 2.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.37/g.

• San Antonio- $3.13/g, down 1.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.15/g.

• Austin- $3.21/g, down 2.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.23/g.

Historical gasoline prices in Texas and the national average going back ten years:

October 17, 2021: $2.95/g (U.S. Average: $3.30/g)

October 17, 2020: $1.86/g (U.S. Average: $2.16/g)

October 17, 2019: $2.30/g (U.S. Average: $2.67/g)

October 17, 2018: $2.64/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)

October 17, 2017: $2.28/g (U.S. Average: $2.45/g)

October 17, 2016: $2.01/g (U.S. Average: $2.23/g)

October 17, 2015: $2.01/g (U.S. Average: $2.26/g)

October 17, 2014: $2.95/g (U.S. Average: $3.13/g)

October 17, 2013: $3.10/g (U.S. Average: $3.35/g)

October 17, 2012: $3.51/g (U.S. Average: $3.75/g)