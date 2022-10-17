Altar Society of Saint Mary details plenty of Gift Shop fun planned Nov. 5

The Altar Society of Saint Mary Catholic Church is holding its Annual Gift Shop Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Parish Hall at 912 Cherry Avenue in Orange.

This is the 50th year the Altar Society has held this fun-filled event.

The Gumbo Luncheon, prepared by the Altar Society ladies, is $10 and served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The meal is chicken gumbo, rice, potato salad, dessert and tea.

Take-out dinners are also available. Orders can be delivered Nov. 4 by calling Patricia Daleo at 409-656-9259 to place an order.

The “Gift Shop” is also selling homemade baked and canned goods, frozen foods, crafts and more.

A Silent Auction runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and there are many amazing gift baskets.

There will be raffle tickets to purchase also.

When the Church was established in 1880, the altar needs were handled by the nuns from Beaumont. They came by buggy and horseback weekly to make sure the altar was readied for services.

The trip over the Neches River by ferry and through the swamps was not a pleasant journey. The nuns soon taught the ladies of Saint Mary how to properly ready the Church for the priest. Hence, the Saint Mary Altar Society was created.

The Altar Society sees that the Church is cleaned, candles in place, Communion bread and wine available, Baptisms and funerals prepared for and proper cloths and vestments are clean.

Their money from the gift shop buys all of these things and much more, such as stained-glass windows for the chapel, new church doors and makes many charitable donations.

“Come and enjoy a delicious lunch and fellowship,” Society leaders said. “Bring a friend.”