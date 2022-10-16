Orangefield High’s Speech/Debate team makes strong argument at West Hardin
Published 12:26 am Sunday, October 16, 2022
ORANGEFIELD — The Orangefield High Speech/Debate team competed at a speech & debate clinic/meet this month at West Hardin High School.
In Cross Examination Debate, winners are:
• 5th place – Gracie Cross & Leroy Bergeron
• 6th place – Colton Myers & Major Copeland
• 7th place – Calvin Kelly & Stone Fregia
• 8th place – Abby Slaughter & Gracie Bickham
Sidney Holderman also competed in CX debate, without a partner, and won one round.
In Lincoln Douglas Debate, Aiden Taylor placed 6th in the varsity division and Abby Broussard competed in the novice division.
In Varsity Extemporaneous Speaking, winners are:
• 5th place – Leroy Bergeron
• 6th place – Major Copeland
• 7th place – Gracie Cross
“Congratulations to all students who competed and to those who placed. The debaters are sponsored by Bridget Trawhon,” school officials said.