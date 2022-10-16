Orangefield High’s Speech/Debate team makes strong argument at West Hardin

Published 12:26 am Sunday, October 16, 2022

By Orange Leader

Major Copeland, Leroy Bergeron and Gracie Cross

ORANGEFIELD — The Orangefield High Speech/Debate team competed at a speech & debate clinic/meet this month at West Hardin High School.

Colton Myers and Major Copeland

In Cross Examination Debate, winners are:

• 5th place – Gracie Cross & Leroy Bergeron

• 6th place – Colton Myers & Major Copeland

• 7th place – Calvin Kelly & Stone Fregia

• 8th place – Abby Slaughter & Gracie Bickham

Sidney Holderman also competed in CX debate, without a partner, and won one round.

In Lincoln Douglas Debate, Aiden Taylor placed 6th in the varsity division and Abby Broussard competed in the novice division.

Aiden Taylor

In Varsity Extemporaneous Speaking, winners are:

• 5th place – Leroy Bergeron

• 6th place – Major Copeland

• 7th place – Gracie Cross

“Congratulations to all students who competed and to those who placed. The debaters are sponsored by Bridget Trawhon,” school officials said.

