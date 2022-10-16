Orangefield High’s Speech/Debate team makes strong argument at West Hardin

ORANGEFIELD — The Orangefield High Speech/Debate team competed at a speech & debate clinic/meet this month at West Hardin High School.

In Cross Examination Debate, winners are:

• 5th place – Gracie Cross & Leroy Bergeron

• 6th place – Colton Myers & Major Copeland

• 7th place – Calvin Kelly & Stone Fregia

• 8th place – Abby Slaughter & Gracie Bickham

Sidney Holderman also competed in CX debate, without a partner, and won one round.

In Lincoln Douglas Debate, Aiden Taylor placed 6th in the varsity division and Abby Broussard competed in the novice division.

In Varsity Extemporaneous Speaking, winners are:

• 5th place – Leroy Bergeron

• 6th place – Major Copeland

• 7th place – Gracie Cross

“Congratulations to all students who competed and to those who placed. The debaters are sponsored by Bridget Trawhon,” school officials said.