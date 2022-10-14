Sapphire Wings Boutique opens in mother’s honor

BRIDGE CITY — Sapphire Wings Boutique owners and sisters Jennifer Tiller and Christi Smith cater to a “Faith, Family and Community,” motto by offering apparel for men, women, boys and girls.

“We bought The Cottage, rebranded and decided to keep the boutique in Bridge City to continue to serve Orange and Jefferson County,” Smith said. “We named the boutique in memory of our mother, who passed away from cancer. Our mother was a very special lady to everyone who knew her. Sapphire was her birthstone; blue was her favorite color and wings because she is now our angel in Heaven. Butterflies is the theme found in the store because Butterflies are visits from Heaven.”

The sisters were vendor sellers for years before opening a brick and mortar location.

“For many years all three of us would participate in local vendor shows and we always talked with mom about opening a boutique,” Smith said. “Our mom was a talented seamstress and loved to make a variety of crafts. My sister and I love to paint, make shirts, cups, signs, holiday décor. We get our love of crafting from our mom.”

When looking for apparel, gifts and décor, the sisters often reference what their mother would have chosen.

“Not a day goes by without thinking of our mom, the advice she would have given us and this journey she would have loved to share with us,” Smith said. “We blend community interests with items their mother would have liked, worn or even made, to keep her included in the business.”

Smith said the boutique stands out from others because they offer something for everyone.

They wanted to have a family and faith culture and atmosphere. That meant expanding what was offered to include boys and men’s clothing and plus size clothing.

There is a variety of brands, which includes Pete and Lucy kids’ apparel and Oompies shoes. Sterling Kreek, Judy Blue and other boutique brands for women and Flyaway Clothing, Sabine Slam Bait and Private Stache for men.

Other items in the store range from jewelry to home goods.

“We have handmade clay earrings, bead and leather earrings and a variety of beaded bracelets,” Smith said. “We can customize cups, shirts, gift baskets, spirit items and apparel. Our decor and gift section features handmade candles, earrings, decor, kitchen items, cups, wooden signs, yard ornaments and honey from local crafters.”

Genuine meditation Stones are sold in memory of their mother’s spirituality and faith.

“She would pray and meditate after she was diagnosed with cancer and was going through her treatments,” Smith said. “Beautiful Handmade Mala Necklaces is a meditation tool used for mind focus. For us and our mom, meditation is a way to clear your mind and be intentional about your thoughts, prayers and blessings in your life or those you might need in your life. It’s a way to refocus when life happens and know that.”

Sapphire Wings Boutique is located at 1980 Texas Avenue in Bridge City. Call 409-216-4789 for more information.

— Written by Sierra Kondos