Orangefield cross country teams bring back trophies from district meet

ANAHUAC – Both the Orangefield boys and girls punched their tickets to the Class 3A Region III Cross Country Championships with strong showings at the District 22-3A Championships held at Anahuac Wednesday.

The Bobcat boys stormed to the overall district team title while the Lady Bobcats captured third.

The top three teams and top 10 individuals all advanced to Regionals.

For the Bobcats boys, Tanner Sullivan led the way, placing fourth, running the 5K course in 18 minutes, 27 seconds. Carson Worthy was sixth with a 18:35.00. Other Bobcats who ran well were Ty Butler (ninth), Timothy Braden (11th), Lryton Loft (18th), Bryce Blacksher (33rd) and Carson Willis (46th).

Anahuac’s Christopher Evans won the race in 18:07.00.

The Bobcats won the team title with 48 points, followed by Warren (53), East Chambers (84), Anahuac (85), Kountze (122), Buna (137) and Kirbyville (142.)

Kendall Sullivan led the Lady Bobcats, covering the two-mile terrain in 14:40. She was followed by teammates Aubree Beck (12th, 14:48), Sadie Malagarie (17th, 15:21), Kadee English (20th, 15:40), Jocelyn Hernandez (22nd, 15:48), Madison Trammell (24th, 16:05) and Natalie Black (32nd, 17:08).

East Chambers’ Giselle Avalos won the individual title, running a 13:42.

East Chambers cruised to the team title with 27 points followed by Kirbyville (77), Orangefield (82), Anahuac (82), Buna (94), Warren (139) and Kountze (188).