Orange Fire Department proud of open house; bicycle and basket giveaway winners celebrated

Published 12:16 am Friday, October 14, 2022

By Orange Leader

The team with the Orange Fire Department welcomed the community this week during an open house. (Courtesy photo)

The City of Orange Fire Department hosted its annual Fire Prevention Open House this week.

The event was held at Central Fire Station, located at 501 N. 7th Street.

Attendees enjoyed fire station tours, bounce house fun, giveaways, hotdogs and much more.

The fun included plenty for children and families to do, along with basket and bike giveaways. (Courtesy photo)

The winners of the bicycle giveaways include:

• 0-2 year old – Bradley Holley

• 3-5 year old – Jakayden Young

• 6-8 year old – Riley Watkins

• 9-12 year old – Rai’Lynn Wilkes

The winners of the basket giveaways include:

• Indya Guillory

• Marte Guillen

• Nora Zuniga

“Thank you to all employees, volunteers and attendees that made this another successful year,” a City of Orange statement read.

