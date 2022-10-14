LC-M’s Fisher rolls to district CC title; Lady Bears join her at Regionals

VIDOR – It was another “waltz” in Claiborne Park for Little Cypress-Mauriceville senior cross country standout Annabelle Fisher.

The dynamic runner captured her third straight District 19-4A Cross Country title Thursday morning. Fisher covered the two-mile course in 13 minutes, 12 seconds.

It was not the easiest conditions for Fisher or any of the runners after a thunderstorm blew through the area earlier in the morning, making conditions a little sloppy and slippery.

“It was a little slick out there but I’ve ran this course so many other times with in conditions like this,” said Fisher. “I really felt good about it, as long as I didn’t fall down.”

So what was it like winning a third straight title for Fisher?

“It’s always a great feeling, especially this one with me being a senior,” said Fisher. “To get to go to Regionals is always a thrill, and I’m going prepare hard so I can hopefully get to State again. The best thing about Regionals too, is that the whole team is going.”

Fisher will be joined by her Lady Bears teammates Oct. 24 at the Class 4A Region III Cross Country Championships after they finished a surprising second in the team standings.

“Wow, just wow,” said Lady Bears coach Dena Adkins. “We knew it was going to so tough to qualify the whole team for Regionals, because there are several teams we thought would be bunched together. But these kiddos, they went out and got the job done. I am just one proud coach. I’m so thrilled for Annabelle again. She’s such a great one, and all of her teammates get to head to Huntsville with her.”

Silsbee won the team crown with 58 points, paced by the second-place overall finish of Claire Uribe, who ran a 13:29.00. LC-M was second with 60 points followed by Vidor (62), Bridge City (82), Lumberton (94), Jasper (145) and West Orange-Stark (159).

The top three teams and top 10 individuals all advance to Regionals.

Behind Fisher for the Lady Bears were Karlie Seymour (ninth, 14:23.00), Jenna Hallman (11th, 14:58.10), Haelee Fitzhugh (13th, 15:17.00), Allyson Welch (27th, 16:18.80), Lacey Cupp (30th, 17:57.10) and Carinna Mayo (37th, 19:14.80).

Macie Dial led Vidor, placing fourth with a 13:55.70. She was followed by teammates Kendra Long (eighth, 14:02.60), Cheyenne Jones (14th, 15:31.50), Isabell Findley (17th, 15:46.20), Hope Dilley (21st, 16:01.50), Kenzie Hodges (23rd, 16:04.60) and Destiny Ballard (34th, 18:56.10).

Bridge City’s Ava Anderson punched in her Regional ticket, finishing seventh with a 14:02.40). She was followed by teammates Raema Lyda (12th, 14:59.00), Kaelyn Guillory (15th, 15:40.50), Brookelyn Carpenter (24th, 16:07.80) and Madison Rowe (26th, 16:17.90),

Carlysia Simien led WO-S, placing 25th with a 16:17.80. She was followed by teammates Jordynn Patton (28th, 16:36.60), Junaiya Winston (32nd, 18:22.30), Vernicia Collins (39th, 20:09.40), Kirsten Johnson (40th, 20:060), Tykeria Montgomery (41st, 20:24.20) and Nathia Allison (20:26.70).