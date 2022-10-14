3 dead, 1 killed by a police officer in Lake Charles. State Police investigating

LAKE CHARLES, La. – Detectives assigned to the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations were requested Thursday by the Lake Charles Police Department to investigate a fatal officer-involved shooting in the 1800 block of 7th Street.

The preliminary investigation revealed officers with the Lake Charles Police Department responded to a complaint of a suspicious male at 1817 7th Street in Lake Charles.

Officers made contact with the man and at some point, an officer fired multiple rounds, according to State Police.

The man retreated into the home, at which time police SWAT officers responded and eventually deployed a robot, which entered the residence and located the deceased man in the home.

SWAT officers then entered the home and located two additional deceased adults.

The Calcasieu Parish Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and determined the two adults appeared to have been deceased for a few days prior to the officer-involved shooting Thursday night.

Louisiana State Police is the lead investigating agency for the officer-involved shooting, and Lake Charles Police is investigating the death of the two adults.

The Lake Charles Police Department Crime Lab responded to the scene and is assisting with the investigation.

No officers were injured during the incident.

Names of the deceased have not been released.