Cajun Festival in Orange highlights good food and music. Check out the details.

Southeast Texas can catch some good music and food at the 13th Annual Gulf Coast Cajun Festival Saturday at V. F. W Post 2775, which is located at 5303 16th St. in Orange.

Doors open at 9 a.m. with most of the action starting just after 10 a.m.

Gulf Coast Cajuns President Paula Primeaux said the organization is looking forward to seeing everyone at the event.

“The Gulf Coast Cajuns are here to preserve and promote the Cajun music, dance, heritage and language,” Primeaux said. “We don’t say you have to be a Cajun. If you love Cajun music and Cajun food, we welcome you with open arms.”

The annual festival serves as a fundraiser that allows the organization to help other programs throughout the year.

“This is our biggest fundraiser for the year,” Primeaux said. “This helps us do scholarships, Special Angels, Cops & Kids, Blue Santa. This helps us help Orange County do things.”

Attendees can come hungry and choose between gumbo, jambalaya and hamburgers. There will also be a cakewalk with cakes, brownies and cookies.

“We also have a live auction and a silent auction,” Primeaux said. “My favorite part is the music.”

Dylan Aucoin and The Judice Ramblers play from 10 a.m. until 1:45 p.m. and will be followed by Troy Lejeune and Cajun Revue from 2-5:30 p.m.

The cost of admission is $8 per person or $15 for two people. Children ages 12 and younger get in for free.

“At 9 a.m. we do the anthem and prayer,” Primeaux said. “We do a little roll call to let everyone know who is who. As soon as we say it is 10:30, the band starts the music. Sometimes they start a little earlier.”

Anyone seeking more information on the festival can call Primeaux at 409-719-3245.

